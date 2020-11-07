Homicide probe underway after man found dead on King Drive in Phenix City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Homicide_Investigation_86473

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on King Street in Phenix City Friday night.

Edward Love, 28, was found shot to death inside a car late Friday night, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Love was pronounced dead on scene at 12:10 a.m., Sumbry said.

His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy Monday.

News 3 will continue to follow developments in this case.

Anyone with information about the murder of Edward Love should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2817.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 90% 75° 65°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 76° 67°

Monday

78° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 50% 79° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 66°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 62°

Friday

78° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 AM
Rain
100%
69°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss