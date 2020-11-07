Homicide probe underway after man found dead on King Drive in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on King Street in Phenix City Friday night.
Edward Love, 28, was found shot to death inside a car late Friday night, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.
Love was pronounced dead on scene at 12:10 a.m., Sumbry said.
His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy Monday.
News 3 will continue to follow developments in this case.
Anyone with information about the murder of Edward Love should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2817.