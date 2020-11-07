Homicide probe underway after man found dead on King Drive in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on King Street in Phenix City Friday night.

Edward Love, 28, was found shot to death inside a car late Friday night, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Love was pronounced dead on scene at 12:10 a.m., Sumbry said.

His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy Monday.

News 3 will continue to follow developments in this case.

Anyone with information about the murder of Edward Love should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2817.