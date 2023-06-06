Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Robert Felton is 93 years old but still has plenty of energy to get around. In fact, recently the Army veteran returned from an “Honor Flight” from Washington D.C. The flight is an all expenses paid trip to our nation’s capitol, and allows the veterans to tour some of the war monuments that were built to honor their service and sacrifice. Even with such a serious setting, Lt. Col. Felton found the lighter side of the visit.



“I think one of the men that was in charge said I was the oldest one there. I was going on 93. That also happened to be my IQ,” said Felton.



As you can see, his sense of humor is still in great shape. During his 30 years in the Army, Lt. Col. Felton served in both the Korea and Vietnam Wars. He was also stationed at the Pentagon for several years, so seeing the physical monuments wasn’t the biggest highlights of this “Honor Flight”. The best part Lt. Col. Felton was meeting the other veterans on this trip.



“It was just the fact that you look at these people. Some of them couldn’t very straight, they were bent over. People today, our country stand today stands on the shoulders of a lot of people that were willing to serve,” said Felton.



The was one monument Lt. Col. Felton had to see during his most recent trip to Washington D.C. and that was the Vietnam War Memorial. There he and his guardian for this trip, Tony Miller, found the name of a close friend and fellow soldier, William “Bill” Berzinec. It was a very personal example of the cost of war.

“He meant a lot to me. He was out on patrol and stepped on a mine and he died from it. I never got to see him except that one time. I miss Bill and he was a lot like I was. It was a joy for me to see that there’s a representation of what he gave,” said Felton.



The former soldier’s resolve also showed at another time. During the changing of the Honor Guard ceremony, Lt. Col. Felton refused to stay seated in his wheel chair. He was determined to stand up during the ceremony, which is a usual request for people attending the ceremony in person. Tony Miller, who was Lt. Col. Felton’s guardian, was a little apprehensive about him standing but realized just how important it was for the 30 year Army veteran.

“I realized that it meant a lot to him to give the honor to the Honor Guard. I mean he immediately stood. There was no sitting down during that for him. It made me realize that old soldier is still inside of him. He’s still going to honor the country and the flag the way it should be,” said Miller.



This was a quick one day trip for Lt. Col. Felton and Tony Miller. They took off from Conyers, Georgia to the nation’s capitol and returned back home to the Peach State that same day.