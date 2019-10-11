Hope Harbour hosts “The Art of Love” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The local nonprofit hosted “The Art of Love” event for artists and survivors of domestic violence to express themselves.

The event was held at Iron Bank Coffee in Uptown and featured spoken word, singing and open mic to anyone looking to share their experiences.

Hope Harbour says the event was for survivors to use their talents to shed a light on violent relationships while emphasizing the importance of self love, healthy relationships and speaking out against violence.

Ashley “Lady” Boyer says she uses poetry as a way to convey different moments of her life.

“I speak on my mental issues, things I love and things that scare me and all the abuse I’ve ever been through,” Boyer said.

Brittany Boyer says having this event creates a space for people with similarities to relate to each other and to know that they are not alone.

“Keeping stuff in itself is dangerous mentally, physically, and emotionally, so it’s good to have an outlet,” Boyer said.

Hope Harbour says they will continue events for the rest of the month to raise awareness for domestic violence.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or someone seeking help you can call the (706) 324-3850.

