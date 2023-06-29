OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A life flight helicopter landed Thursday morning, June 29th, in the 700 block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika to transport victims injured in a car crash near the Opelika Ford dealership and Angel’s Antiques.

Numerous emergency vehicles, including Opelika Police, fire, and medics remain on the scene of the car crash. We are told at least two people have been injured. One lane of travel has been shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and watch out for first responders as they remain on the scene.

WRBL will update with info as we can. Be safe.