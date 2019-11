AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has increased to 105,000.00, according to CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers confirmed Ali Abdelaziz, Chief Executive Officer of Dominance MMA has pledged an additional $25,000.00 bringing the total amount of rewards offered to $105,000.00.