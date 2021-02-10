Hospital CEOs say employees who have been fighting COVID-19 for nearly a year are warriors

For more than 330 days COVID-19 has been a constant in Columbus and throughout Georgia.

The epicenter of that has been the two local hospitals systems — Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.

Both chief executive officers are tired of this prolonged fight. But with the vaccine and the decline in the third wave, they are hopeful. And there are more than 5,000 local hospital healthcare workers in that fight.

The last 11 months have brought pain, long hours and unimaginable suffering, but great respect for the men and women who continue to return to the fight.

“They are heroes,” said Scott Hill, CEO Piedmont Columbus Regional “They are warriors. Every word that is associated, every synonym you can think of in relationship to those words, that’s what they are.”

Melody Trimble, the CEO St. Francis Emory Healthcare, agrees.

“Some may call them warriors because warriors continue to fight,” she said. “And we are fighting the good fight to take care of patients who have COVID and lots of other illnesses.”

And things have gotten a little better in recent days. The rolling 7-day average for hospitalizations in Columbus is 140, that is down from a high of 191 on January 21st.

“We were in Columbus locally a little late to the game in this third surge,” Hill said. :… Just in the last week or numbers have been more what I would call stable, certainly declining but stable. … They came down, then kind of paused. It’s been kind of stable and steady.”

Nobody wants to celebrate, but with the vaccine and its rollout in Columbus there is cautious optimism.

“There’s hope this is coming to an end,” Trimble said. “I don’t know what that looks like or when that’s going to happen. We are hopeful and we are pleased to see the numbers going down.”