COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week we will see temperatures reaching into the 100s starting Wednesday afternoon. Although today we will be close to hitting the triple digits with a high 99. These temperatures have the chance to become record-breaking on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our current record high temperature is 106 degrees in late June of 2012. Although these temperatures are extreme, they won’t feel like last week’s hot humid air. This weeks heat is more of a dry heat kind of like you see in the southwest part of the country.

By the end of this week, our temperatures will slightly decrease to the high 90s. We will see a chance of stray storms this weekend and into early next week.

