COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The hot week continues with daytime highs just above the mid-90s. The main story is the heat index which will reach the lower 100s every day this week.

A heat advisory continues for most of the News 3 viewing area until 8 pm tomorrow. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is forecasted to hit or exceed 103 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon we will see the chance of storms increase, we are currently in a level 1 out 5 severe risk, 1 being the lowest risk.

The intense heating combined with high humidity factored out with a weak disturbance crossing our region will ignite storms with the chance of damaging winds and heavy rain, so be sure to stay tuned to WRBL for any severe weather alerts.

The chance also exists for showers and storms late Wednesday into early Thursday.

