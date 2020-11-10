Hotel Indigo seeking workers

Hotel Indigo is looking for full and part time workers to staff its new hotel in downtown Columbus.

The hotel has turned to Goodwill Industries to help fill the positions. A Job Fair is scheduled for November 17 & 18, 2020 at the Midtown Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Building B from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Indigo is looking to fill the following positions:

Frontline and Supervisor positions: valet, front desk

Food Service: cooks, table service and bartenders

Overnight Security

Maintenance Tech

Housekeeping positions

For more information about the Job Fair, call (706)256-1837.