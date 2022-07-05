COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our chance for afternoon showers remains low for the week, but our temperatures are increasing. Thursday and Friday temperatures remain in the upper 90s and will have heat index values in the lower 100s.

We will be dominated by a high-pressure system during the week, stopping storms from forming easily. This causes a low chance of afternoon storms this week.

This weekend, there will be a small disturbance that will increase our chances of storms. The chance remains low, so you will still be able to keep your outside plans.

The tropics are quiet this week, after the storms in the gulf and off the Atlantic coast last week dissipated. For a list from the National Hurricane Center of storm names, check out this link.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern