House of Heroes gets $10,000 donation

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes has an extra $10,000 thanks to a team effort from three insurance companies.

House of Heroes restores homes and provides meals to military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses in need. A representative from House of Heroes says the $10,000 donation will help fund the restorations of several hones.

“ House of Heroes is truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for recognizing Ragan Insurance Agency for the Make More Happen Award. It’s because of the support from community members like Ragan Insurance Agency that House of Heroes is able to serve and honor our veterans with home repairs. The $10,000 Make More Happen Award will allow the organization to perform restorations on 10 houses in the community,” said Susan Wood, Executive Director House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc.

Ragan Insurance Agency initially received $5,000 for House of Heroes. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance companies then offered the Ragan Agency an additional chance to raise more funds. Together they were able to raise an additional $5,000 by having their story shared on social media at least 500 times over the course of a week to raise the donation amount to $10,000.

Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will select a total of 34 independent agents for a Make More Happen Awards™ and Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will donate up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support.