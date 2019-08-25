House of Heroes honors army veteran with clean yard

House of Heroes and volunteers came together earlier today, performing a yard clean-up for an army veteran.

Students at the Rothschild Leadership Academy spent their Saturday piling leaves and cutting hedges honoring retired Staff Sergent Geraldine Plummer.

A flag ceremony was held, following Plummer receiving a U.S. flag for her commitment and service. Organizers say it feels good to put a smile on a veteran’s face.

Mrs. Plummer has been on our waiting list for a while and she needed some yard work and we had an amazing team from Rothschild come forward,” said Susan Wood, House of heroes Chattahoochee Valley Executive Director.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, they came out here and did a wonderful job and I certainly appreciate it,” said Geraldine Plummer, Honoree.

Plummer joined the U.S. Army in 1964 and served as a registered nurse.