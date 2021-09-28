House of Heroes reveals cupids and date packages at champagne toast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – House of Heroes held a champagne toast to reveal the Cupids and Date Packages that were created for the House of Heroes Date Auction.

Once guests arrived at the champagne toast they had the opportunity to take pictures with the Cupids while the dates for the packages were revealed for the Date Auction event on Oct. 14. Packages that include the amazing date will include a private boat tour of the homes on Oliver Lake. House of Heroes Executive Director Susan Wood told News 3 you don’t want to miss tonight’s event.

“We are not auctioning off people, we are auctioning off date packages. Tonight’s the night to be here and see what we all have available and again, all proceeds go to House of Heroes,” Woods said.

Woods said they’re still calculating how much money they would like to raise.

“Well, since this is our second event were not really sure. I’m hoping to raise $8,000 would be my goal,” Wood said.

Other date packages include outdoor dates, mystery dates with a different date experience for each month of the year for a year. Cupids that were present at the champagne toast were the director of Dragonfly Trails, Becca Zajac, Amazon Private Label Entrepreneur, Jeremy Ackles, Columbus Civic Center and much more. Volunteer Sherricka Day said she’s excited for all of the fun dates.

“Im excited for the auction packages because there is a variety out there, a little something for everybody. So there are dare packages for couples, there are packages for singles, girlfriend packages all of that. So Im not even going to give the details on everything that’s out there so please know that if you attend you won’t miss out on fun activities,” Day said.

Board of Directors Ben Macminn told News 3 this event means a lot to the House of Heroes and other local organizations.

“I think it’s so important for House of Heroes and other organizations as well to find any way possible to give back to veterans. For the House of Heroes specifically, housing is such a critical part because that’s what we live in every day and we take it for granted,” Macminn said.

Local celebrity Ben Redding was also in attendance, meeting the cupids and trying out his auctioning skills.

House of Heroes started this fundraiser two years ago as a fun way to raise money for local veterans. House of Heroes selects cupids from the community to put together date packages to be auctioned off at the champagne event. All proceeds will go towards House of Heroes.