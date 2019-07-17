House passes resolution condemning President Trump’s tweet about congresswomen

WASHINGTON (CBS)- A House vote yesterday to condemn President Trump’s tweets turned into fighting between Democrats and Republicans.

The resolution ultimately passed, after an objection over Speaker Pelosi’s language on the floor delayed debate for more than an hour.

A house vote to condemn President Trump’s tweets targeting four freshman congresswomen passed largely along party lines, with four Republicans and one Independent joining the Democrats.



The resolution takes aim at the President’s comments that four women of color should “go back” to where they came from, even though 3 of them were born in the U.S.

But the run-up to the vote featured a war of words about words.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting. And the comments are racist,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I make a point of order the gentlewoman’s words are unparliamentary, and request they to be taken down,” said Representative Doug Collins of Georgia.

Republicans tried and failed to strike Speaker Pelosi’s remarks from the record.

The rebuke from the House has no real repercussions against President Trump, and Republican leaders defended the President, calling the vote political.

“This is all about politics and beliefs of ideologies of what individuals have,” said Representative Kevin McCarthy of California.