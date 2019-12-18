Houston County school bus driver sentenced to prison for 2018 fatal accident

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – A former school bus driver has been sentenced to three years in prison following a school bus crash that killed a 6-year-old middle Georgia girl.

A judge sentenced Shalita Harris on Monday after jurors last week convicted her of first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Harris was driving a school bus in Warner Robins in January 2018 when she lost control of the bus entering a curve.

The bus left the road and rolled over, ejecting 6-year-old Arlana Haynes.

The girl died later at a Macon hospital. Jurors found Harris not guilty of speeding and another count of vehicular homicide.

