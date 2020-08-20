How a little girls is getting treatment thanks to Miracle Flights

News
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at MiracleFlights.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 87° 71°

Friday

83° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories