COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population.

Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem.

John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun came up,

“Why am I still here?” he asked, repeating a reporter’s question. “That’s really too deep to answer that. That’s pretty personal.”

Homelessness is personal.

John has been living under the Oglethorpe Bridge – thousands of cars pass overhead each day – for about three years.

He’s hiding in plain sight. And Home for Good – a United Way agency — wants to make sure he’s counted in the annual Point in Time count.

“You are looking for individuals,” said Holli Browder, the Columbus Parks and Recreation director who volunteers annually for the count. “You are not looking for encampments here. You are not going to find a bunch of people altogether. You are going to find ones or twos. And more so than not we are going to find single people that just want to be left alone.”

While John is under a well-traveled bridge, David is down a hill along the Chattahoochee River bank.

And he’s just fine with it.

“I am at peace,” David said. “This is my zen spot. To find something like this people pay millions of dollars. But it’s a flood zone so I have to go up and down depending on the rain. But there is balance in my life right now.”

Solomon has found his spot two – between the ballfields at the city’s Rigdon Park.

And he says he living this lifestyle by choice.

He was asked how he ended up on the streets.

“Well, it’s sort of my comfort zone,” he said. “You know when things get out of hand in my life and I needed something, I fell back, and I can do this. It was canceling a lot of issues that were stressing to get fulfilled.”

He was then asked what kind of issues he was talking about.

“Keeping the car running,” he said. “Things like that. Gasoline.”

There were a number of teams that went throughout the community. They were all escorted by officers from the Columbus and Phenix City police departments.

Those teams were collecting data to help Home for Good address the city’s homeless problem.

Home for Good Executive Director Pat Frey tells WRBL that initial data will be available later this week.

“Just like the gentleman stated to you, homeless are overlooked a lot. And people don’t see them there. Just like the first gentleman we talked about who was under the bridge how many thousands of people go over that bridge every day and don’t know that he’s there. So, we have to be pretty diligent when looking for the homeless because sometimes they don’t want to be seen.”