 

How friendly is your state for working moms?

News

by: Bailey Brautigan/WOWK,

Posted: / Updated:

Image via Standsome on Pixabay

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Not all states are equal when it comes to opportunities for career moms. A recent study found the best and worst states for working mothers.

WalletHub’s study compared states across 17 key metrics in three categories, including child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

According to the report, Massachusetts ranked No. 1 overall out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. The nation’s capital, in fact, ranked No. 2. Rounding out the top five were Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota, respectively. Georgia is ranked at 39.

Source: WalletHub

At the bottom of the list were Louisiana at No. 51, following by Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The study found that nearly 66% of mothers with children under the age of 18 are active in the workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the unemployment numbers of mothers when compared to their male counterparts, but they have rebounded at a faster rate.

An average working mom makes just 85% of what men make, and they make up only 6% of CEOs at S&P 500 companies.

