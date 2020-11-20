How local Columbus small businesses are preparing for Black Friday

Between online shopping and Covid-19, small businesses are hurting this year. That’s why local shop owners say it’s more important than ever to support local business.

Small businesses in Columbus have struggled as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. Things like cash flow shortages, decreased revenue, and supply chain difficulties have made this year especially tough for these businesses.

“I feel like any business has struggled this year, big or small,” Erin Widick, Owner of The Posh Peach, said. “I think that shopping at small businesses is more important than ever this year because small businesses are the heart of the economy.”

With how 2020 has looked so far, Widick describes Black Friday as “unpredictable.” The Posh Peach will ensure that their store is a safe environment for shoppers by cleaning their store multiple times throughout the day.

They additionally offer their inventory on their website for any customers wishing to do their shopping from home.

Ron Daniel is a third generation small business owner. He owns “Daniel Appliance Company,” which his grandfather started back in 1954.

With the increased demand for appliances during lockdown, Daniel has been struggling to meet demands from customers due to difficulties with inventory.

His difficulties with the supply chain are an example of how small businesses have had to adapt during this time.

“Our customers, a lot of them have done business with us for years and years,” Daniel said. “To not be able to provide for them and not be able to take care of them, particularly as we are getting to the cooking season with holidays approaching, is very frustrating.”

Shopping locally not only creates local jobs… it also means your sales taxes are reinvested back into the community

“We just believe in shopping local,” Julie Heath, owner of Sassy and Southern, said. “You’re spending your money locally, we are able to hire people locally, your tax money stays here… It’s just a big deal to be able to shop local.”

For Black Friday, Sassy and Southern will have their entire store on sale, and deals will be available the entire weekend. People that want to do curbside pickup or online order will also have that option.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, which will give people the opportunity to show support for these small local businesses.