How mental health plays a role

During his speech Thursday, President Trump stated the country needs to tackle the difficult issue of mental health.

One professional urged caution against creating any mental health stigmas or stereotypes. He also points out the impact social media has on mental health.

“I like to use the analogy where if someone posts something of social media, 300 kids know about it before you walk in to school. Ten years ago, if five kids were bullying you on the school bus, only those five kids knew you were being bullied,” says Kaizad Shroff.

Shroff says the viral spread of information, especially bullying, can have a major negative impact on the self-esteem of teens