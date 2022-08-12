According to the U.S. Department of Labor, every year, millions of teens work to earn extra money and learn important skills. However, certain jobs can jeopardize their health or well-being.

If you are fourteen or fifteen, you can only work for three hours on a school day, and for eight hours on a non-school day. Also, if you are fourteen or fifteen, you may not work before seven a.m. or after seven p.m, except from June first, through labor day, when you can work later, up to nine p.m.

If you are under 18, jobs such as roofing, operating dangerous equipment, and most driving jobs, are off limits.

For more information, call the U.S. Department of Labor’s toll-free helpline at 1-866-4US-WAGE, or https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/youthrules

The Wage and Hour Division is responsible for enforcing comprehensive federal labor laws.

Many investigations are initiated by complaints, which are confidential. The name of the complainant, the nature of the complaint, and whether a complaint exists may not be disclosed. An employer cannot retaliate against a worker for exercising their rights, filing a complaint, or cooperating with an investigation.

For more information on how to file a complaint, you can visit the Department of Labor: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/contact/complaints