How to minimize allergic asthma triggers

Spring allergies cause problems for many people but it isn’t just the outdoor allergens such as pollen and trees you need to watch out for.

Indoor allergens can also make some people miserable.

Asthma sufferers are familiar with the shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing and coughing which comes with the condition.

When it’s caused by allergens such as dust mites, cat or dog dander and even cockroach debris, it’s considered allergic asthma.

Interior designer Robin Wilson says she experienced symptoms at a young age.



“My parents recognized shag carpet needed to go, smokers needed to be outside, so my mom became a cleaning machine after talking with our pediatrician about indoor air quality and indoor air toxins. That meant cleaning the house and making sure I was healthy and led a wonderful, holistic lifestyle.”

Robin’s story is not unusual. Many people who suffer from allergic asthma can experience symptoms year-round if the condition isn’t treated.

Dr. Beth Eve Corn says a visit to an allergist or pulmonologist can make a big difference.

“What they’re looking for is the IGE Antibody, the allergy antibody. They want to know what you’re allergic to so they can tell you. One way to do that is by a simple blood test or skin testing with needles on the skin to find out what you’re reacting to and what you’re allergic to and then you can learn how to avoid your triggers.”

Robin says she has learned different ways to help control her allergic asthma.

She recommends using a Hepa filter vacuum on a regular basis. Also, clean from top to bottom beginning with ceiling fans and finishing with floors. That way you’re not moving dust around.

She also recommends dusting with a dryer sheet to take advantage of the

electro-static quality of the sheet.

Another tip, be sure to change the filters in your a/c and heating unit every three

months.

Finally, wash your zippered pillow cover every three weeks and your pillow

every three months.

Robin and Dr. Corn say by making some changes around your home and seeing a

physician for diagnosis and treatment, you’ll be breathing easier year-round.

For more information, click here: https://www.allergicasthma.com/