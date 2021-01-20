 

How to score a McDonald’s cheeseburger for 25 cents Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, you can buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger for only 25 cents as part of the fast food chain’s ongoing “Throwback Thursday” deal.

But there’s a catch: To get the deal, you must order from the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1.

Next Thursday, January 28, McDonald’s is offering another promotion, this time for a small shake for 25 cents (with the same restrictions applied).

Upcoming offerings included a 20-cent apple pie and 35-cent large fries.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s added three new chicken sandwiches to its menu: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The chicken sandwiches are available at restaurants nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 46°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 64% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 76% 54° 41°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 42°

Sunday

58° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 58° 53°

Monday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 72° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 67° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

10 AM
Showers
38%
51°

53°

11 AM
Showers
51%
53°

55°

12 PM
Showers
55%
55°

57°

1 PM
Light Rain
64%
57°

57°

2 PM
Light Rain
62%
57°

58°

3 PM
Showers
56%
58°

59°

4 PM
Showers
45%
59°

59°

5 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

6 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

7 PM
Showers
59%
59°

58°

8 PM
Light Rain
69%
58°

58°

9 PM
Light Rain
65%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories