How to tell the difference between postpartum depression and the baby blues

This week is “Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.”

Welcoming a new baby into the world is a happy time for most new moms but sometimes she may feel overwhelmed and sad.

When it comes to Postpartum Depression, there is hope and help.

Holding your new bundle of joy is a time many new moms look forward to but when your little one arrives, it may not be as joyous as you expect.

Dr. Nikole Benders-Hadi says postpartum depression is common. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it can affect up to one in five women in the U.S.

“Every new mom will experience some ups and downs with their mood after birth and that’s related to progesterone levels dropping suddenly after birth but postpartum depression is something more serious.”

Dr. Benders-Hadi says new moms, their family and friends should be on the lookout for warning signs.



“It involves symptoms like loss of appetite, insomnia, loss of interest in things, extremes of sadness or irritability and even impaired bonding with a baby.”

She says there is a difference between Postpartum Depression and a case of the Baby Blues.

“They’re very different. Up to 80% can experience baby blues. These symptoms are much more mild and usually don’t impact mom’s ability to take care of herself or baby and symptoms of Baby Blues last for a shorter period of time.”

The first step to treating Postpartum Depression is seeing a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

For some women, that’s easier said than done.



” New mothers may feel they should only be happy, joyous, full of love after birth so they may not feel comfortable talking about those feelings and that further delays treatment and care and the support they need.”

Dr. Benders-Hadi says if a new mom gets the help she needs, she’s better equipped to care for her baby.

