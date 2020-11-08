How Tropical Storm ETA impact our local forecast and your 7-day weather update.

Cloudy conditions will lead the trend throughout the end of the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances will be very low, but it will not be uncommon to see a light shower or drizzle over the next few days.

“ETA” will be our next chance of measurable rainfall. The NHC has the southern portions of Georgia within the forecast cone. From what we expect, we will have indirect impacts, but this is subject to change and depends on ETA’s interaction with Florida, and if it stays in the Gulf of Mexico for a longer than expected duration. Our local impacts will be isolated storms and winds gusting around 15-25mph.

A front will move into the region Friday and will influence the path of ETA. The models indicate that the front will lift ETA out of the Gulf and toward the North and East. Once the front passes our area, we will have cool temperatures and the sun will be back as a block of high pressure builds in.