Huge, invasive species of jellyfish spotted in South Carolina

by: Kevin Accettulla and Nexstar Media Wire

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A huge, invasive species of jellyfish was spotted off the coast of South Carolina in Murrells Inlet, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

The Australian spotted jellyfish can form “‘blooms that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear,” the SCDNR said. A member of the public recently spotted one in Murrells Inlet, and other recent sightings were made in North Carolina.

SCDNR said the jellyfish can reach the size of a beach ball and can easily be identified by its spotted appearance.

SCDNR warned anyone spending time on the water to be on the lookout for this species and report sightings online to help federal researchers keep tabs.

