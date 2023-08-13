SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Folks walking hunting land early Sunday morning came across a grizzly discovery, advanced decomposed human remains.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms human remains have been found in a wooded area off of Lee Road 170 in the Salem area. The remains are being sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for examination. At this point investigators can’t confirm if the remains are male or female. They are working on trying to identify the remains, and then figure out how they died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).You can remain anonymous.