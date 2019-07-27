Humidity and temps slowly returning back to summer-like

We’re slowly getting rid of the pleasant conditions as the humidity levels are creeping back up again.

High pressure continues to bring our flow in from the east which is helping drive up the humidity over the next coming days. You’ll also notice the temperatures starting to warm back up across the valley next week.

A cold front starting to make a move on the southeast, but this time we think the ridge will be too strong for it to make it here and will likely stall out just north Georgia. Although the actual front doesn’t make it here we will have enough moisture available in the atmosphere for a few sporadic showers with the greatest chance of rain coming Friday into Saturday at this current time.