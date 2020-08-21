Hundreds gather to see the president’s motorcade

News

by: Caroline Foreback

Posted: / Updated:

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of people lined Moosic Road Thursday afternoon hoping to get a glimpse of the President’s motorcade.

People started arriving as early as 9 a.m for what they say was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Surrounding businesses also got to experience what owners called a special and historic moment for the community. 

“This is a big day for the community, for the state and the USA anytime you got a sitting president in town. Never happened before to my knowledge, not going to happen in my lifetime again,” Jerry Coffee, owner of Coffee Auto Center told Eyewitness News.

State and local enforcement was also on scene to keep the street clear. At one point, officials stepped in to quickly break up a fight but aside from that incident, it was a peaceful scene.

Some supporters of Joe Biden came out to see the historic moment.

 “He is still the president of the United States we’re here because he’s the president we want to see the motorcade and stuff like that,” Joe Vadalla, a Biden supporter said.  

As the motorcade passed, people cleared out to watch President Trump’s remarks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 80% 84° 70°

Friday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 74°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories