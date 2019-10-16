Hundreds join celebration of Florida Navy veteran’s 100th birthday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WRBL)- One Florida Navy Veteran recently celebrated a tremendous milestone. He turned 100-years-old!

Those who love Edmond Stearman say both his service and his life testify to his strong character.

“It makes us proud beyond words that all these people have come out. That you can tell that they really love my dad, and that is amazing,” said his daughter, Becki Smith.

“We didn’t have much but what we had a lot of was love. The love that our mother and father showed us is incomparable, nothing compares. So we have been very blessed,” said his son, Benny Stearman.

The Navy veteran has lived through 18 presidents and three wars, including WWII where he served as a boatswain’s mate.

He’s so healthy and still moves so well that his family would be surprised if they were not back to celebrate his 110th birthday in 10 years.