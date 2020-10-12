Hundreds line up in Columbus as in-person advance voting starts in Georgia

Advance voting in Georgia started Monday morning, and people in Columbus were lined up more than 400 deep before dawn to cast their ballots in the November General Election.

Marvin Broadwater Sr., was the first person in line at the Citizens Service Center off Macon Road, and he got there about three hours before the polls open at 7 a.m.

“I believe that voting is the greatest honor and privilege that one has,” Broadwater said as he waited for the doors to open. “I go back to the Civil Rights movement. You can talk about the walk from Selma to Montgomery. If those folks could do that, I can at least come out here and sit two or three hours and wait to vote.”

The line went around the Citizens Service Center, and past the natatorium back toward the Rainey-McCullers School of Fine Arts. And they were still coming at 7 when voting started.

Advance voting runs through Oct. 30. Voting will be held each day at the Citizens Service Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That includes weekends. Four additional sites, the Convention & Trade Center, Civic Center ice rink, the new Health Department office in the old Virginia College building on North Veterans Parkway and Shirley Winston Rec Center in east Columbus, will open the final week of advance voting.

The election is Tuesday, November 3. Nancy Boren, director of Elections and Registrations for Muscogee County, has said she expects an 80 percent turnout or more from the more than 137,000 registered voters in Columbus.

That would exceed the 2008 turnout for the presidential election.

In addition to the presidential race, two contested Senate seats and a contested Muscogee County sheriff’s race are on the ballot.