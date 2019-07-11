Hundreds of job opportunities await you at July 16th Opelika Job Fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – If you’re searching for an employment opportunity, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. (GoodwillSR) is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika, Alabama.

“Hundreds of positions will be available from some of the region’s top employers. Job seekers will also have an opportunity to learn more about Goodwill’s new VIP Program, which provides a variety of job-readiness classes and personalized coaching designed to equip individuals with the essential skills needed to obtain and retain employment. The job fair and skills classes are free and open to the public,” said Julie Bennett, Director of Communications.

Who: Fifteen top employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance, including Golden State Foods; East Alabama Medical Center; West Fraser; The Hotel at Auburn University; Onin Staffing; Afni; Interim Healthcare; Alliance HR; Lowe’s; Easterseals; Better Bodies; Waffle House; Summer Village; Alabama Department of Corrections; CSL Plasma.

Where: Goodwill Career Center 3740 Pepperell Pkwy

Opelika, AL 36801

When: Tuesday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST

Why: Helping people to find sustainable employment is an essential part of GoodwillSR’s mission of “Developing People, Building Communities and Changing Lives”. GoodwillSR hosts multiple job fairs throughout the year to help people in East Alabama and West Georgia find work. Attendees should come ready to interview with copies of their résumés in hand.

Individuals who are interested in more information should visit the Opelika Career Center or call 334.275.4815.