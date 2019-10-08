Hundreds will win FREE Chicken Salad Chick for a year at new Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Chicken Salad Chick is opening a brand new restaurant at Tiger Town in Opelika on Wednesday, October 10th at 2776 Enterprise Drive.

The company is celebrating by giving away FREE Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests in line Wednesday morning and another 100 guests who are first in line in the afternoon.

The location mark yet another restaurant from the brand reuniting with its home town, where the chicken salad concept all began.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new location.

Wednesday, October 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line at either time can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year all day long.

Thursday, October 10 – The first 100 guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick tumbler.

Friday, October 11 – The first 100 guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick snapback hat.

Saturday, October 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tote bag.

For more information on giveaways, rules, and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicktigertown/