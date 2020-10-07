Hurricane Delta: Weakened over the Yucatan and now over water and strengthening once again in the forecast

At this time Delta has weakened in the Gulf of Mexico, with a projected path to make a Louisiana landfall sometime Friday afternoon-evening. The outer bands, depending on how large or the diameter of the storm may be will lifts a cloud band and a few bands late Friday into our region but not a washout.

The forecast becomes a bit windy at times Saturday afternoon and evening, with several rain bands and a marginal risk perhaps for isolated severe weather, i.e. rotation along the outer bands, watching closely and this is why we are Weather Aware for the region and our local weather Saturday.

Sunday early there will be wrap-around light rain or moisture and when a cold front sweeps through the region Tuesday, we will see cooler fall weather return back to our forecast. So 80s and lo upper 60s to 70 at night before the upper 70s return and overnight lows dip back into the upper 50s.