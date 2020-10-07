Hurricane Delta: Weakened over the Yucatan and now over water and strengthening once again in the forecast

At this time Delta has weakened in the Gulf of Mexico, with a projected path to make a Louisiana landfall sometime Friday afternoon-evening. The outer bands, depending on how large or the diameter of the storm may be will lifts a cloud band and a few bands late Friday into our region but not a washout.

The forecast becomes a bit windy at times Saturday afternoon and evening, with several rain bands and a marginal risk perhaps for isolated severe weather, i.e. rotation along the outer bands, watching closely and this is why we are Weather Aware for the region and our local weather Saturday.

Sunday early there will be wrap-around light rain or moisture and when a cold front sweeps through the region Tuesday, we will see cooler fall weather return back to our forecast. So 80s and lo upper 60s to 70 at night before the upper 70s return and overnight lows dip back into the upper 50s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 61°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

80° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 70°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

