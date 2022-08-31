HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Russell County man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after investigators say he hit and stabbed his brother with a hammer.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the incident happened Tuesday night along Sims Road where the suspect, 34-year-old Darwin Fearson, lives with his family. Sheriff Taylor says that morning Fearson’s mother went to a Russell County Judge to get a court-ordered mental evaluation because Fearson was being violent and threatening.

Sheriff Taylor says as deputies were on the way to pick Fearson up he allegedly attacked his brother with a hammer, hitting him in the head then using the claw part on the back of the hammer to stab his brother several times. The victim is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators say Fearson resisted arrested when they arrived, but they were able to get him into custody. He is being held at the Russell County detention facility on no bond, on the Attempted Murder charge.