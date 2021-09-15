Hydrate My State event comes to Columbus library

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Wednesday at the Mildred L. Terry Branch Library the Columbus Health Department had it’s Hydrate My State Water Appreciation Program in partnership with Keep Columbus Beautiful, and the Columbus Waterworks.

Children of the community were invited to see different stations where they could learn about the benefits of drinking water instead of sweeter drinks, how officials keep our water clean, and how they can do their part.

Charnae Ware, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, a local nonprofit, says, “it was very exciting to see the kids it’s been a while since keep Columbus beautiful has been into the community.”

She went on to say, ”So it’s was exciting to hear the different was they plan to help keep Columbus beautiful and the different times that were in today. And it was just awesome to get the wonderful experience with them.”

Jack Lockwood Columbus DPH public information officer, “There are many drinks that are out there that have sugars in it that people may not be immediately aware of. So that’s what we’ve set up this event to encourage people to read food labels.”

He continued to say, “To learn how to look at food labels and how to use them to learn where those hidden sugars are, or other things like additives that may be in their drinks. So one of the things that we’re promoting today is that drinking water is one of the best drinks you can have.”

Superintendent of Columbus Waterworks John Otto says, “When children come to events like this a lot of time they tale information they pick up home with them. the kids show a great deal of interest especially when we’re doing testing and things like that. They take stuff like that home and show it to other children show it to the parents and discuss the importance of drinking water.”

For more information on the Hydrate My State initiative visit the Department of Human Services website.