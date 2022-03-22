GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a person is on a Greyhound bus with a gun.

Officials said the bus driver and all passengers have been evacuated from the bus.

For the past few hours, since the incident began, all I-85 lanes in both directions have been closed at Indian Trail and Beaver Ruin roads.

The Gwinnett County SWAT team trying to negotiate with the armed individual on the bus.