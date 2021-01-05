‘I am frustrated’: McMaster comments on the slow vaccination process in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster said he is frustrated with how slow the COVID-19 vaccine process has been, and said he has plans to make the doses available to as many people as possible.

“I am frustrated as everyone in the state is, including the legislators and including the people, the citizens out there, at the pace of the vaccinations,” McMaster said in a press conference Tuesday. “We had our plan developed months ago. It was — and is — ready. “

McMaster said there has been a plan in place for months on how to distribute the vaccine.

“The good news is we have a vaccine to distribute,” McMaster said. “That is because of Herculean efforts made by the Trump administration. We are actually talking about vaccine distribution which usually takes four or five years. We have two available now and one more that is on the way.”

South Carolina has established a hard deadline for people who are in group 1A, the first group eligible for the vaccine in the state, according to McMaster. Those people must get the vaccine, or sign up to get the vaccine, by Jan. 15, or they will no longer be at the front of the line.

“We are frustrated and we are determined to eliminate the bottlenecks that are slowing this down,” McMaster said.

McMaster said South Carolina has been careful with the money allocated for COVID-19 relief.

“The good news is in South Carolina, we took a different approach from what they took in most states,” McMaster said. “We are much better off in South Carolina than they are in other states. In other states they are cutting their budgets. In other states they are taking services away from the people. We did not do that.”