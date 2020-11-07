‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election broke across the globe, many of his fellow politicians nationwide congratulated the president-elect on Saturday afternoon.

Former Pres. Barack Obama released a heartfelt statement Saturday to congratulate his former vice president, saying in part: “I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 66°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 73° 66°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 76° 67°

Monday

77° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 78° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 80° 62°

Friday

79° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories