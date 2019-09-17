“I cried, I was very upset:” Woman speaks out after a rock falls, causing an accident on River Road

The photo of Ashley Brock’s car still haunts her as she was driving down Highway 219 on River Road yesterday evening. Her 2-year-old son Brayden was in the backseat at the time when a big rock came into their path.

“I was driving down River Road heading to Columbus and as you come towards the hill there were some little pieces of rocks on the road and as I went by a big chunk fell and took out both tires on my passenger side,” said Ashley Brock, driver.

A significant amount of damage was left on Ashley’s car. She says she is taking the accident pretty hard because she just purchased the car 5 days ago.

“We were told it was going to be the construction company. It popped the back passenger side, there’s damage to the trim in between the tires and the back bumper there is some damage,” said Brock.

Today, street sweepers were brushing away debris and directing traffic in both directions. With one accident already taken place, workers are making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I got a hold of my dad he came out to sit with me until the police officers got there then DOT came out as well,” said Brock.

Ashley tells me she’s thankful her and her son Brayden are okay after the accident. She’s urging for any drivers who were to drive on the road to slow down.

“I was trying to get people to slow down and let them know there were rocks on the side of the road, but we could only do that on the side going to Harris county and not the side going to Columbus,” said Brock.