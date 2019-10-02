“I did not know:” Russell County man facing murder charge from 2016 shows up late to trial

Phenix City, Alabama (WRBL) A man in Russell County facing a murder charge from 2016 may be headed backed to jail.

54-year-old Melvin James was out on bond for the murder of 40-year-old Michael Clark.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Setter Drive back in July 2016.

James was set to have a trial today around 9 AM, but he showed up 25 minutes late.

He tried to enter the courtroom, but the doors were locked shut. Eventually, officers told James that he would be taken to the second floor for holding.

“You were late for court, the judge is placing you under arrest. They are going to set you on another court date, I’ll get your attorney. I let her know you’re here, but right now I’m taking you to jail and taking you to the 2nd floor,” Russell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

“I did not know,” said Melvin James.

News 3 reached out to James’s attorney and she says her client pleads not guilty and claims the shooting was self-defense.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.