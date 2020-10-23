‘I feel fantastic’: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

News

by: Natasha Anderson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in a tweet Friday that he underwent heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, and is feeling “fantastic.”

The former governor of California and “Terminator” star is back on his feet and took some time to explore Northeast Ohio.

Schwarzenegger said he underwent an aortic valve replacement surgery at the hospital.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Since his surgery, Schwarzenegger has been walking through the streets of downtown Cleveland, enjoying the city’s sights and art.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he continued.

Schwarzenegger is grateful for the hard work of his medical team and wants to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 76° 66°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 70°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories