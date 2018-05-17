‘I felt like I was set up:’ Man says manager at Hobby Lobby called police on him

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and his girlfriend say he was mistreated by employees at Hobby Lobby in Trussville.

Brian Spurlock said he was just there to return an item he had purchased that wasn’t working properly, but he said the store manager called the police.

Spurlock said he had only been to the Hobby Lobby location in Trussville twice. Tuesday he walked in and went straight to the service counter to return something he had purchased. He said he had the receipt in hand.

But he said when he got up to the counter, he was told he couldn’t return the item. After some discussion, the manager came out and asked him to step out of line and wait while they contacted the corporate office to see if they could make an exception.

A few minutes later, he said police arrived and asked him for his identification.

“As the police approaches the store, I see him walk through. I pay him no mind because, you know, it’s a regular day. I guess he goes and talks to them. Then he comes back to me and he walks up and to me and he said ‘Hey, where’s your I.D.?’ I said, ‘What you need my I.D. for?’ And he said, ‘What’s about to happen, you’re about to be trespassed from this store,’” explained Spurlock.

Spurlock said a few minutes later he got his identification back from the officer, and the officer left.

“You ever have the feeling like somebody is setting somebody up? That’s how I felt. I felt like I was set up. And then most of all, it’s embarrassing to do somebody like that. I’m a black male. Y’all stereotyping just by the way I look,” Spurlock said.

Trussville police tell us no report was filed, but they say the store called them saying they believed there was someone in the store who had been writing bad checks and making fraudulent returns.

Police say the store did have a photo of the person, but the officer determined it was not Spurlock.

Spurlock said while he was there, he never got an explanation from Hobby Lobby about why police had been called.

CBS 42 reached out to Hobby Lobby Corporate Offices multiple times Wednesday about the incident, but we never received a response.