Illinois sheriff’s office goes viral after heartwarming social media post

News

by: WTVO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARLYLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police department in Central Illinois is going viral after sharing a heartwarming post about a child who was taken into protective custody.

The sheriff’s office shared that a correctional officer spent her own money for the child on diapers, a stuffed animal, and clean clothing.

The department said staff took care of the child for over six hours until a family member was able to take over custody.

Pictured is Detective McClaren watching cartoons with the sleeping child. The photo has over 7,500 shares on Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 50°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 57°

Friday

76° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 76° 63°

Saturday

75° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 65°

Sunday

75° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 75° 68°

Monday

79° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories