“I’m still speechless,” boy says after learning he’s going to Disneyland

(WIVB) — Last week, during the Make-A-Wish Radiothon, one young boy learned he was going to Disneyland!

Isaiah Pitts suffers from hemophilia, but his outlook on life is not one of doom and gloom.

Instead, he sees his condition more as a “superpower,” saying he’s not different, he just doesn’t heal like other people.

This super kid got a visit from some Marvel heroes during the Radiothon, and with that visit came an even bigger surprise.

Isaiah learned he was going to Disneyland!

Witness his excitement, and hear from both he and his mom in the video above.

