Imelda causing tornadoes, flash flooding across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS News) — The Governor of Texas has declared a state of disaster for several counties experiencing widespread flooding due to Tropical Depression Imelda. First responders have already conducted countless high water rescues in southeast Texas. Some areas hard hit by Harvey two years ago… could get more than 3 feet of rain.

Tropical Depression Imelda is sitting over the Houston, Texas area, dumping as much as 5 inches of rain an hour. Flights are canceled and officials are warning residents to keep their guard up.

“Until it clears our area, I’m going to encourage everyone wherever you are, please stay where you are,” says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

East of Houston, the floodwater is nearly 16 feet high in Dayton and cars are sinking in.

“We were prepared for a storm, but we didn’t expect a storm to stall on Winnie,” says Chambers County, Texas Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The deluge brought back memories of Hurricane Harvey for some residents. This family evacuated to a shelter before the water started seeping into their home.

We looked at the driveway and if you can’t see the road then its time to go.

In Beaumont, Texas — more than a foot of rain has fallen in some places and first responders have received requests for more than two hundred high water rescues. Officials say some areas could see up to 3 feet of rain before the week is over.

The storm spawned several tornadoes including this one in Highlands, TX.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area. Residents are being told to shelter in place.

Houston has been spared the brunt of the storm so far. Officials say more than 160 flights were canceled Thursday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with nearly 300 other flights delayed.