Impeachment proceedings against President Trump expected to gain steam this week

WASHINGTON- (CBS News) The impeachment inquiry of President Trump will pick up steam this week in Washington.

Several current and former state department officials are expected to testify before Congress.

That will only set the stage for the “whistle-blower” to come forward.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping to have a final vote on impeachment by Thanksgiving.

Interviews with key figures could begin as early as this week in the impeachment inquiry-centered around allegations President Trump pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate a political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Kurt Volker, who resigned Friday as the special envoy to Ukraine-and Gordon Sondlond the US Ambassador to the EU are among the five state department officials House Democrats would like to interview.

A new CBS News poll found the majority of Americans approve of Congress opening the impeachment inquiry.



But Americans are divided over whether the President deserves to be impeached over Ukraine– with a majority of Republicans backing the President.



At an event last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the impeachment inquiry is worth the political risk of losing the House in 2020.