COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in an exclusive interview with News 3, said the process to select a new district attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is well underway.

But the governor stopped short of saying when that selection will come.

“So we got a process going on,” he said. “You know, it’s been open. We’ve taken applications. We’re working on the interview and process right now. So, we’ll move as quickly as we can. We know this is very important for the area and for the circuit. I’ve actually talked to some sheriffs down there about the situation and a lot of other people, quite honestly, local legislative delegation. And we know this is a top of mind.”

It is because of the building backlog in cases. Right now, more than 110 murder defendants are facing trail in Columbus, alone.

There has been an interim DA in Muscogee County since October when Kemp suspended Mark Jones after he was indicted for public corruption.

Jones pled guilty in November when a Superior Court jury was prepared to convict him on multiple counts. Jones is currently serving a one-year sentence in state prison.

Interim DA Sheneka Terry, who was Jones’ chief assistant, has been running the office since October. She has applied to get the job.

Another Columbus attorney who has applied is Stacey Jackson, a former prosecutor turned criminal defense attorney.

Kemp will appoint the next DA, who would then face voters in 2024.

“Hard to say on the timeframe,” Kemp said. “We will move as quickly as we can. But listen, there’s an acting DA in office. The prosecutors are still there. The courts are open and working.”

The limbo in the DA’s office comes as there has been a spike in Columbus. There have been two homicides since Friday. There were 63 a year ago.

“We are very well aware of the crime issues, not only there but right here in our capital city,” Kemp said. “I have had a crime suppression unit that I asked Col. Wright to put together for nine months going after violent crimes, street racing, and other things here in the metro area. But we have also done operations in Macon and in Columbus.”