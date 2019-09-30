In northern Alabama, farmers stalk solid corn yields

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Agriculture experts say corn farmers in northern Alabama are seeing some good yields in this year’s harvest.

Extension Service coordinators in Colbert and Lauderdale counties say yields will depend on where the cornfields are located.

The TimesDaily reports that farmers have been out in the fields harvesting for several weeks while the weather has been dry.

Colbert County Extension Coordinator Danny McWilliams says that elevators are full – a sign of a good year with high yields.

McWilliams says farmers are reporting yields of 170 to 200 bushels per acre.

Dealona Bozeman, the grain originator at the Alabama Farmers Coop in Florence, says some farmers are nearing 300 bushels per acre.