In Pursuit of the Perfect Pucker; lip augmentation on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says 27,449 lip implants took place last year. That’s one about every 20 minutes.

Dian Naman of Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery says when you look at some of the not so perfect jobs in Hollywood, sometimes less is more when you’re going for the natural look.

“So I’m not creating duck lips that we’ve seen, so I want a very natural, full lip and that’s what we do here,” says Naman.

Naman says 15 to 20 lip augmentation procedures were performed by her staff last year. Why women want to re-volumize their lips depends on their age.

“The younger women are coming in because they’ve seen celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and other people on TV with fuller lips and they want that look,” says Naman.

Once the filler is chosen, the patient’s lips are injected along the line of the lip and the body of the lip. Following the procedure, patients may notice some swelling and bruising which should go away in a few days.

The injection lasts from 9 to 12 months. The patient can decide to undergo the procedure again. Of course this is all out of pocket, not covered by insurance. The cost could range from $500 to $1,500 depending on where the procedure is done.